Allstate Corp Acquires 10,776 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

