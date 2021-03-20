Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,153,985 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after acquiring an additional 235,845 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Knoll by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,138,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNL stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Knoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $890.63 million, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

