Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,783 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

