Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of AnaptysBio worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.52 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

