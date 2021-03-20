Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $780,000 Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Albireo Pharma worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,185,556 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.