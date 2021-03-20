Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $703,000 Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MannKind by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after buying an additional 319,869 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

