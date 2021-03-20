Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSPN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OneSpan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in OneSpan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

