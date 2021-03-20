Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.