Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANCUF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,535. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

