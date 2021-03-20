Alerus Financial NA Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,467. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RL opened at $121.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

