Alerus Financial NA Sells 6,506 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 255,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 117,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CL opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

