Alerus Financial NA Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

