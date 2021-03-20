Alerus Financial NA Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

CAT stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.