Alerus Financial NA Makes New $551,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

