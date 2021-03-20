Alerus Financial NA Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 79.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.70 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

