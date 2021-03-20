Alerus Financial NA Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.92 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

