Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

