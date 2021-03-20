Alan M. Garber Sells 40,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXEL stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

