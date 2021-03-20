Alan M. Garber Sells 40,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EXEL stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.