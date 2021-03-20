Alan Dunsmore Buys 163 Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore purchased 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £125.51 ($163.98).

LON SFR opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £233.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Severfield plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.62.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

