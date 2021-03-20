Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Sells $20,173.58 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $20,173.58.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $568.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

