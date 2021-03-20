Akash Network Hits Market Cap of $217.06 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00008775 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $217.06 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.00456541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00139308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00672013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 126,786,257 coins and its circulating supply is 41,521,659 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars.

