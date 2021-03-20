Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €97.34 ($114.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.04. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

