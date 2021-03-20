AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised to C- at TheStreet

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 44.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,726,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 376,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 486,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

