Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 7,150,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,340,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.