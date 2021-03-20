Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

TSE ARE opened at C$19.58 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.12.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.