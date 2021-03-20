Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 221.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 3.0% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $104,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,283,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,358,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

