ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.89. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.