Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $220,800.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at $78,452,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. 1,367,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

