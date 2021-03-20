AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

Shares of AHCO opened at $37.12 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

