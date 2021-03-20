Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Down 11.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) dropped 11.7% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 1,037,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 350,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33).

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair lowered Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,030,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 425,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.