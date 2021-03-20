Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $15.51 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

