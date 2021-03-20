Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFIB. William Blair downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

