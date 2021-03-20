ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACR stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

