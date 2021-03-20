Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $62.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $35,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

