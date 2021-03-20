Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.56.

Shares of ACN opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

