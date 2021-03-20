Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Acquires $75,103.70 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ANF stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

