Aaron Tachibana Sells 2,446 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20.

PSNL stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

