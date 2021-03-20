9,766 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Xerox by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Xerox by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

