9,710 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,504,000 after buying an additional 4,830,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $90,723,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

