923 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.