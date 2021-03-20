888 (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

888 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 362 ($4.73).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

