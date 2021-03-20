859,093 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 859,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,197,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.66% of Vroom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Vroom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,501,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Vroom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Vroom by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,459,233 shares of company stock worth $54,417,468.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

