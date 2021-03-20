$82.30 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report sales of $82.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $83.00 million. Cactus reported sales of $154.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $376.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $388.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $499.72 million, with estimates ranging from $450.16 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

