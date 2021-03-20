$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $780,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $2.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 837,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,122. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $180,900.00. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,000 shares of company stock worth $6,718,300 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth about $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

