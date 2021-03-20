7,572 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $465,206,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,547.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

