727 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 727 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $73.98 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

