6,466 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 218,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 769,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,465,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

