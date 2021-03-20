$624.80 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce $624.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.20 million to $631.40 million. REV Group posted sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in REV Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $18.81 on Friday. REV Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

