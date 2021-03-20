$6.04 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce sales of $6.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.12 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $26.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $28.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,190. US Foods has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in US Foods by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

