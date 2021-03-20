58,725 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,725 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,280 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $31.58 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

